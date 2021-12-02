Indiana reports 27 more COVID-19 deaths and more than 5,600 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday that 27 more Hoosiers have died with COVID-19 and another 5,653 people have tested positive.

There have been 17,060 confirmed deaths and 1,112,735 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 592 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,317 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 73 since Wednesday. Additionally, IDOH said 19% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 26.3% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 70.3% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 15.52 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.54 million individuals with a 24.4% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Nov. 25 is 23.6%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 12.7%.

A total of 7,799,123 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,496,948 first doses and 3,446,898 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated. Another 855,277 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

