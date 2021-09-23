Watch
Indiana reports 28 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,659 new positive cases

WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
Posted at 12:57 PM, Sep 23, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday that 28 more people died with COVID-19 and 3,659 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 944,708 positive cases since the pandemic began and 14,864 confirmed deaths.

An additional 479 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,336 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 100 since Wednesday. Additionally, IDOH said 16.3% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 30.3% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 65.9% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 13.3 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.14 million individuals with a 22.8% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 16 is 19.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 10.7%.

A total of 6,460,340 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,228,094 first doses and 3,227,295 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

