Indiana reports 28 more COVID-19 deaths and 973 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday that 28 more people died with COVID-19 and 973 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 671,023 positive cases and 12,409 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 415 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 608 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 10 since Thursday's report.

As of Friday, 1,230,710 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana, while 792,217 people are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 8.39 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.17 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through March 5 is 8.7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.1%.

The state health department said 33.5% of ICU beds and 80.8% of ventilators are available.

