Indiana reports 3,947 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Friday that 3,947 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been 20,556 confirmed deaths and 1,623,439 positive cases since the pandemic began. The new totals add 48 more deaths and 19,367 more new cases from what IDOH announced Friday.

An additional 800 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,694 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of seven since Sunday. IDOH also said 14.6% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 27.7% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 69.6% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 18.29 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 5.02 million individuals with a 31.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Jan. 24 is 44.8%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 10.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 29.6%.

A total of 9,044,460 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,734,020 first doses and 3,643,508 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,667,112 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV