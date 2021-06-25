Indiana reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths and 247 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday that three more people died with COVID-19 and 247 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 752,699 positive cases and 13,399 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 423 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 369 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 22 since Thursday's report.

A total of 5,555,947 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,779,661 first doses and 2,776,286 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.8 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.57 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through June 18 is 5.1%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 2.1%.

The state health department said 32.3% of ICU beds and 78.3% of ventilators are available.

More than 4,800 variant cases have been identified in Indiana, including 106 cases of the Delta variant.

