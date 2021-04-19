Indiana reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths and 770 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday that three more people died with COVID-19 and 770 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 708,779 positive cases and 12,818 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 408 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 875 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 46 since Sunday's report.

As of Monday, a total of 3,747,830 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,174,794 first doses and 1,573,036 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 9.45 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.33 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through April 12 is 14%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 5.2%.

The state health department said 32.9% of ICU beds and 79.7% of ventilators are available.

