Indiana reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths and 908 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday that three more people died with COVID-19 and 908 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 699,823 positive cases and 12,746 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 405 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 909 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 84 since Sunday's report.

As of Monday, a total of 3,403,950 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 1,993,880 first doses and 1,410,070 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 9.24 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.3 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through April 5 is 12.7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.1%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.8%.

The state health department said 34.5% of ICU beds and 79.9% of ventilators are available.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

