Indiana reports 30 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,255 new positive cases

WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
Posted at 12:11 PM, Sep 24, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Friday that 30 more people died with COVID-19 and 3,255 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 947,918 positive cases since the pandemic began and 14,895 confirmed deaths.

An additional 482 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,279 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 57 since Thursday. Additionally, IDOH said 17.2% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 28.8% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 66.7% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 13.35 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.15 million individuals with a 22.8% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 17 is 19.7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 10.7%.

A total of 6,470,565 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,232,752 first doses and 3,237,813 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

