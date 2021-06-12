Indiana reports 30 more COVID-19 deaths and 306 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Saturday that 30 more people died with COVID-19 and 336 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 749,097 positive cases and 13,324 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 421 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 541 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 12 since Friday's report.

A total of 5,384,791 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,722,309 first doses and 2,623,766 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.64 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.53 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through June 5 is 6.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3%.

The state health department said 32% of ICU beds and 79.2% of ventilators are available.

