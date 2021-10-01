Watch
Indiana reports 31 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,482 new positive cases

WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
Posted at 10:35 PM, Sep 30, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday that 31 more people died with COVID-19 and 3,482 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 962,808 positive cases since the pandemic began and 15,165 confirmed deaths.

An additional 493 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,055 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 74 since Wednesday. Additionally, IDOH said 19.7% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 26.0% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 67.8% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 13.5 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.19 million individuals with a 23.0% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 23 is 18.6%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 9.8%.

A total of 6,517,416 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,250,562 first doses and 3,016,651 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

IDOH also reported 385 new COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the state with 49 additional deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,456 long-term care patients have died with COVID-19, while 25,770 have tested positive for the virus.

