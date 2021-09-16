Watch
Indiana reports 31 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,157 new positive cases

WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
Posted at 12:18 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 12:18:43-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday that 31 more people died with COVID-19 and 4,157 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 922,320 positive cases since the pandemic began and 14,581 confirmed deaths. An additional 465 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,524 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of three since Wednesday. Additionally, IDOH said 16.8% of intensive care unit beds are available. Among the state's ICU beds, 34% are in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 64.8% of the state's ventilators are available.

There have been more than 13.01 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.08 million individuals with a 22.6% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 8 is 21.2%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 11.9%.

A total of 6,386,535 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,198,367 first doses and 3,188,168 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

