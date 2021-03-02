Indiana reports 31 more COVID-19 deaths and 582 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 31 more people died with COVID-19 and 582 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 662,750 positive cases and 12,192 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 431 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 765 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of two since Monday's report.

There have been more than 8.05 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.12 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Feb. 23 is 10.1%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.8%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.6%.

The state health department said 40.5% of ICU beds and 79.7% of ventilators are available.

