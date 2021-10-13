Indiana reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,773 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 32 more people died with COVID-19 and 2,773 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 15,616 confirmed deaths and 991,460 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 524 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,708 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 21 since Tuesday. Additionally, IDOH said 25.3% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 21.2% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 67.9% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 13.98 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.27 million individuals with a 23.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Oct. 6 is 17.6%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 9.1%.

A total of 6,798,027 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,480,194 first doses and 3,317,833 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

IDOH also reported 126 new COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the state with 20 additional deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,496 long-term care patients have died with COVID-19, while 26,031 have tested positive for the virus.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

