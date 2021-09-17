Indiana reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,368 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Friday that 32 more people died with COVID-19 and 4,368 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 926,604 positive cases since the pandemic began and 14,615 confirmed deaths. An additional 468 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

Hospitalizations in Indiana dipped for the third consecutive day. A total of 2,507 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 14 since Thursday. Additionally, IDOH said 17.9% of intensive care unit beds are available. Among the state's ICU beds, 32.4% are in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 65% of the state's ventilators are available.

There have been more than 13.06 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.09 million individuals with a 22.6% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 9 is 21.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 11.7%.

A total of 6,397,367 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,202,765 first doses and 3,194,602 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

