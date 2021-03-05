Indiana reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths and 879 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday that 32 more people died with COVID-19 and 879 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 665,285 positive cases and 12,263 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 434 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 730 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 38 since Thursday's report.

There have been more than 8.17 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.13 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Feb. 26 is 9.1%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.3%.

The state health department said 34.2% of ICU beds and 80.3% of ventilators are available.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

