Indiana reports 34 more COVID-19 deaths and 484 new positive cases

WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
Posted at 2:22 PM, Mar 03, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday that 34 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and 484 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 22,071 confirmed deaths and 1,683,176 positive cases since the pandemic began. The newly reported deaths include those that happened over the previous days and weeks and were just reported to the state.

An additional 892 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 751 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 41 since Wednesday. IDOH also said 18.7% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 6.2% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 81.6% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

The 7-day positivity rate in Indiana fell to 5.2%.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

