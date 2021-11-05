Indiana reports 37 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,358 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Friday that 37 more people died with COVID-19 and 2,358 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 16,336 confirmed deaths and 1,030,291 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 562 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,269 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 43 since Wednesday. Additionally, IDOH said 25.9% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 14.9% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 73.5% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 14.66 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.38 million individuals with a 23.5% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Oct. 29 is 15.5%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 7.6%.

A total of 7,178,059 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,352,943 first doses and 3,379,245 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated. Another 445,871 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

