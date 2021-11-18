Indiana reports 39 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,939 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday that 29 more Hoosiers have died with COVID-19 and another 3,939 people have tested positive.

There have been 16,647 confirmed deaths and 1,065,717 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 573 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,515 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 32 since Wednesday. Additionally, IDOH said 24.4% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 15.9% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 73.8% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 15.07 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.45 million individuals with a 23.8% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Nov. 11 is 18.7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 9.6%.

A total of 7,473,172 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,431,151 first doses and 3,408,432 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated. Another 633,589 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV