Indiana reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths and 150 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday that four more people died with COVID-19 and 150 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 751,526 positive cases and 13,379 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 420 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 445 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of five since Saturday's report.

A total of 5,506,004 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,760,925 first doses and 2,745,079 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.74 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.56 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through June 14 is 5.8%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 2.4%.

The state health department said 36.8% of ICU beds and 79% of ventilators are available.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

