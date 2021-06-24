Indiana reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths and 230 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday that four more people died with COVID-19 and 230 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 752,395 positive cases and 13,396 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 423 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 391 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 56 since Wednesday's report.

A total of 5,542,188 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,775,274 first doses and 2,766,914 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.78 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.56 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through June 17 is 5.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 2.2%.

The state health department said 31.1% of ICU beds and 79.1% of ventilators are available.

More than 4,800 variant cases have been identified in Indiana, including 106 cases of the Delta variant.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

