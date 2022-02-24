Watch
Indiana reports 40 more COVID-19 deaths and 981 new positive cases

Posted at 1:00 PM, Feb 24, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday that 40 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and 981 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 21,858 confirmed deaths and 1,679,591 positive cases since the pandemic began. The newly reported deaths include those that happened over the previous days and weeks and were just reported to the state.

An additional 878 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,032 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 58 since Wednesday. IDOH also said 19.6% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 10.7% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 79.9% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

The 7-day positivity rate in Indiana fell to 7.7%.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

