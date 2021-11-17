Indiana reports 41 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,481 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 41 more Hoosiers have died with COVID-19 and another 3,481 people have tested positive, the most new cases since Sept. 22.

There have been 16,618 confirmed deaths and 1,061,791 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 573 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,483 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 15 since Tuesday.

Additionally, IDOH said 24.6% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 16.2% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 73.9% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 15.03 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.45 million individuals with a 23.8% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Nov. 10 is 18.1%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 9.3%.

IDOH also reported 277 new COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the state with 40 additional deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,616 long-term care patients have died with COVID-19, while 26,758 people have tested positive for the virus.

A total of 7,432,537 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,421,017 first doses and 3,404,713 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated. Another 606,807 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

