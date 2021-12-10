Indiana reports 41 more COVID-19 deaths and 5,513 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday that 41 more Hoosiers have died with COVID-19 and another 5,513 people have tested positive.

There have been 17,351 confirmed deaths and 1,145,633 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 603 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,753 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an decrease of two since Wednesday. Additionally, IDOH said 19.6% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 29.6% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 68.2% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 15.81 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.59 million individuals with a 24.8% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Dec. 2 is 26.5%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.8%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 14.5%.

A total of 8,024,402 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,533,503 first doses and 3,483,755 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,007,145 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

