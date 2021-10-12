Indiana reports 44 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,630 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 44 more people died with COVID-19 and 1,630 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 15,586 confirmed deaths and 988,765 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 523 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,729 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 17 since Monday. Additionally, IDOH said 25.8% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 21.8% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 68% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 13.94 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.26 million individuals with a 23.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Oct. 5 is 17.7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 9.3%.

A total of 6,605,624 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,287,791 first doses and 3,317,833 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

