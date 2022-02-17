Indiana reports 45 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,486 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday that 45 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and 1,486 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 21,568 confirmed deaths and 1,672,761 positive cases since the pandemic began. The newly reported deaths include those that happened over the previous days and weeks and were just reported to the state.

An additional 858 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,479 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 46 since Wednesday. IDOH also said 18.2% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 16.6% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 77.7% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 18.75 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 5.06 million individuals with a 31.7% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Feb. 10 is 23%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 10.8%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 12.8%.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

