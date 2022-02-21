Indiana reports 468 more positive COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Monday that 468 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been 21,704 confirmed deaths and 1,676,797 positive cases since the pandemic began. The new totals add 37 more deaths and 2,528 more new cases from what IDOH announced Friday.

An additional 871 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,093 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 92 since Sunday. IDOH also said 23.2% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 12.8% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 79.5% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 18.83 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 5.07 million individuals with a 31.8% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Feb. 14 is 17.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 10.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 9.7%.

A total of 9,135,591 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,753,223 first doses and 3,678,097 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,704,271 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

