Indiana reports 47 more COVID-19 deaths and 452 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 47 more Hoosiers tested died of COVID-19 and 452 more tested positive.

There have been 22,037 confirmed deaths and 1,682,667 positive cases since the pandemic began. The newly reported deaths include those that happened over the previous days and weeks and were just reported to the state.

An additional 891 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 751 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 51 since Tuesday. IDOH also said 21% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 6.9% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 80.9% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

The 7-day positivity rate in Indiana fell to 5.5%.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

