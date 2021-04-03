Indiana reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,159 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported five more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and an additional 1,159 positive cases.

There have been 689,965 positive cases and 12,667 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 407 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

As of Friday, a total of 2,973,749 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 1,750,664 first doses and 1,223,085 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 9 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.72 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through March 26 is 10.5%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.2%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.1%.

The state health department said 34% of ICU beds and 80.8% of ventilators are available.

