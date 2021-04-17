Indiana reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,263 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Saturday that 5 more people died with COVID-19 and 1,263 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 707,111 positive cases and 12,808 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 408 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 861 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 40 cases since Friday's report.

As of Friday, a total of 3,330,579 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,119,408 first doses and 1,527,472 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 9.42 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.33 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through April 9 is 13.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 5.1%.

The state health department said 29.1% of ICU beds and 79.4% of ventilators are available.

