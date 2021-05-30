Indiana reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths and 360 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Sunday that 5 more people died with COVID-19 and 360 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 743,696 positive cases and 13,203 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 417 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 695 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an decrease of 51 since Saturday's report.

As of Sunday, a total of 5,150,374 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,643,253 first doses and 2,507,121 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10,439,281 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3,499,097 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through May 23 is 10%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.8%.

The state health department said 30.4% of ICU beds and 78.4% of ventilators are available.