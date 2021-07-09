Indiana reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths and 400 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday that five more people died with COVID-19 and 400 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 757,062 positive cases and 13,487 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 427 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 418 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, the same number reported Thursday.

A total of 5,689,832 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,831,588 first doses and 2,858,244 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.94 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.6 million individuals with a 21% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through July 2 is 6.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.2%.

The state health department said 34% of ICU beds and 81.2% of ventilators are available.

More than 5,200 variant cases have been identified in Indiana, including 233 cases of the delta variant.

