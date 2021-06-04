Indiana reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths and 405 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday that five more people died with COVID-19 and 405 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 746,135 positive cases and 13,244 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 418 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 652 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 14 since Thursday's report.

A total of 5,232,996 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,674,149 first doses and 2,558,847 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.5 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.51 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through May 27 is 9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.9%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.2%.

The state health department said 31.2% of ICU beds and 78.1% of ventilators are available.

