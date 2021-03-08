Indiana reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths and 480 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday that five more people died with COVID-19 and 480 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 667,736 positive cases and 12,315 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 429 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 635 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an decrease of 21 since Sunday's report.

As of Monday, 1,113,856 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 703,808 people are fully vaccinated. A total of 12,384 people have received the vaccine at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including 4,169 who were vaccinated Sunday.

The clinic continues Monday and all appointments are booked.

There have been more than 8.25 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.15 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through March 1 is 8.6%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.1%.

The state health department said 39.8% of ICU beds and 81.2% of ventilators are available.

