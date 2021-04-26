Indiana reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths and 702 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday that five more people died with COVID-19 and 702 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 715,468 positive cases and 12,870 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 410 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 893 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 32 since Sunday's report.

As of Monday, a total of 4,029,224 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,289,242 first doses and 1,739,982 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 9.65 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.36 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through April 19 is 12.6%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.9%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.8%.

The state health department said 33.1% of ICU beds and 79.1% of ventilators are available.

