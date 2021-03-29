Indiana reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths and 730 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday that five more people died with COVID-19 and 730 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 684,733 positive cases and 12,622 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 406 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 655 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 36 since Sunday's report.

As of Monday, a total of 2,696,073 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 1,607,932 first doses and 1,088,141 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 8.85 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.25 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through March 22 is 9.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.3%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.6%.

The state health department said 35.9% of ICU beds and 81% of ventilators are available.

