Indiana reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths and 798 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Saturday that five more people died with COVID-19 and 798 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 734,736 positive cases and 13,054 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 417 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 832 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of one since Friday's report.

As of Saturday, a total of 4,777,794 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,495,691 first doses and 2,282,103 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.16 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.44 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through May 8 is 12.1%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 5.1%.

The state health department said 34.6% of ICU beds and 79% of ventilators are available.

