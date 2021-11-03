Indiana reports 53 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,024 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 53 more people died with COVID-19 and 2,024 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 16,283 confirmed deaths and 1,025,957 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 558 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,327 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 37 since Tuesday. Additionally, IDOH said 25% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 16.6% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 70.4% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 14.59 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.3 million individuals with a 23.4% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Oct. 27 is 15%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 7.4%.

A total of 7,159,698 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,782,251 first doses and 3,377,447 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

IDOH also reported 106 new COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the state with 21 additional deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,563 long-term care patients have died with COVID-19, while 26,352 have tested positive for the virus.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

