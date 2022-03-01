Indiana reports 37 more COVID-19 deaths and 532 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 37 more Hoosiers tested died of COVID-19 and 532 more tested positive.

There have been 21,990 confirmed deaths and 1,682,222 positive cases since the pandemic began. The newly reported deaths include those that happened over the previous days and weeks and were just reported to the state.

An additional 890 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 792 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 26 since Monday. IDOH also said 25% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 7.5% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 81.7% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

The 7-day positivity rate in Indiana fell to 6%.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV