Indiana reports 55 more COVID-19 deaths and 5,486 new positive cases

WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
Posted at 2:12 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 14:12:14-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday that 55 more Hoosiers have died with COVID-19 and another 5,486 people have tested positive.

There have been 17,704 confirmed deaths and 1,176,411 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 628 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 3,029 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 29 since Wednesday. Additionally, IDOH said 13.2% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 35.4% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 64.5% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 16.1 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.64 million individuals with a 25.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Dec. 9 is 25.5%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.8%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 14%.

A total of 8,223,833 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,564,608 first doses and 3,515,356 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,143,869 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

