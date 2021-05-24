Indiana reports 565 more COVID-19 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Sunday 565 people tested positive for COVID-19, and no new deaths were reported.

There have been 740,189 positive cases and 13,136 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 417 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 770 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 30 since Saturday's report.

As of Saturday, a total of 4,997,447 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,583,119 first doses and 2,414,328 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.3 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.47 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through May 16 is 10.2%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.7%.

The state health department said 30.4% of ICU beds and 78.2% of ventilators are available.

