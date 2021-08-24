Indiana reports 57 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,641 new cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 57 more people died with COVID-19 and 3,641 others tested positive for the virus.

The number of newly reported deaths is the most since mid-February.

There have been 829,010 positive cases and 13,885 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 435 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,956 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 99 since Monday and the most since Jan. 25.

The state's 7-day average of cases — 3,317 — is the highest since late January, while the 7-day average of deaths — 15.14 — is the most since early March.

A total of 6,135,656 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,077,486 first doses and 3,058,170 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 11.95 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.83 million individuals with a 21.6% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Aug. 17 is 18.6%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 10.8%.

The state health department said 26.4% of ICU beds and 72.6% of ventilators are available. Among the state's ICU beds, 23.2% are in-use by COVID-19 patients.

