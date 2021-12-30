Indiana reports 58 more COVID-19 deaths and 7,967 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 58 more Hoosiers have died with COVID-19 and another 7,967 people have tested positive.

There have been 18,338 confirmed deaths and 1,234,919 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 651 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 3,061 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of three since Tuesday. Additionally, IDOH said 9.2% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 38% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 62.5% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 16.58 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.73 million individuals with a 25.9% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Dec. 22 is 24.4%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 14.3%.

A total of 8,509,858 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,617,866 first doses and 3,549,956 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,342,036 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV