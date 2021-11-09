Watch
Indiana reports 59 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,996 new positive cases

Posted at 12:55 PM, Nov 09, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 59 more people died with COVID-19 and 1,996 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 16,414 confirmed deaths and 1,037,109 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 562 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,261 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 35 since Monday. Additionally, IDOH said 29.3% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 15.2% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 74.3% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 14.76 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.4 million individuals with a 23.5% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Nov. 2 is 16%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 8%.

A total of 7,258,686 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,371,090 first doses and 3,383,671 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated. Another 503,925 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

