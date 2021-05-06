Indiana reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,261 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that six more people died with COVID-19 and 1,261 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 726,600 positive cases and 12,966 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 413 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 991 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 28 since Wednesday's report.

As of Thursday, a total of 4,453,018 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,406,936 first doses and 2,046,082 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 9.93 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.4 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through April 29 is 13.8%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.8%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 5%.

The state health department said 29.6% of ICU beds and 79.2% of ventilators are available.

