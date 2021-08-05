Indiana reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,889 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday that six more people died with COVID-19 and 1,889 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 779,317 positive cases and 13,615 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 430 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 977 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 44 since Wednesday.

A total of 5,934,154 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,966,828 first doses and 2,967,326 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 11.33 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.69 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through July 29 is 16%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 8.2%.

The state health department said 30% of ICU beds and 78.3% of ventilators are available. Among the state's COVID-19 ICU beds, 12.4% are in use. On July 5, 3% were occupied.

