Indiana reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths and 153 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that six more people died with COVID-19 and 153 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 755,700 positive cases and 13,459 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 425 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 413 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 23 since Sunday.

A total of 5,659,436 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,819,341 first doses and 2,840,095 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.9 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.59 million individuals with a 21% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through June 29 is 5.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 2.6%.

The state health department said 40.3% of ICU beds and 80% of ventilators are available.

Nearly 5,200 variant cases have been identified in Indiana, including 224 cases of the Delta variant.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

