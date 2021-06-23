Indiana reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths and 213 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that six more people died with COVID-19 and 213 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 752,108 positive cases and 13,392 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 424 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 447 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 20 since Tuesday's report.

A total of 5,528,827 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,770,179 first doses and 2,758,648 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.77 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.56 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through June 16 is 5.4%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 2.3%.

The state health department said 32% of ICU beds and 78.1% of ventilators are available.

More than 4,800 variant cases have been identified in Indiana, including 106 cases of the Delta variant.

