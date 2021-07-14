Indiana reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths and 612 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that six more people died with COVID-19 and 612 others tested positive for the virus. It is the most new cases reported since June 2.

There have been 759,062 positive cases and 13,512 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 426 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 415 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 35 since Tuesday.

A total of 5,728,334 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,849,158 first doses and 2,879,176 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.99 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.62 million individuals with a 21% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through July 7 is 6.7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.1%.

The state health department said 24.1% of ICU beds and 80.7% of ventilators are available.

More than 5,300 variant cases have been identified in Indiana, including 273 cases of the delta variant.

