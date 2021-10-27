Watch
Indiana reports 60 more deaths, more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
Posted at 6:27 PM, Oct 27, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 60 more people died with COVID-19 and 2,066 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 16,082 confirmed deaths and 1,014,652 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 550 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,324 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an decrease of 25 since Tuesday. Additionally, IDOH said 24.9% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 16.2% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 71.5% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 14.39 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.3 million individuals with a 23.4% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Oct. 20 is 15.5%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 7.6%.

A total of 6,996,380 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

