Indiana reports 61 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,593 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 61 more people died with COVID-19 and 1,593 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 15,832 confirmed deaths and 1,001,697 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 538 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,551 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 25 since Monday. Additionally, IDOH said 28.4% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 19% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 69.2% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 14.15 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.3 million individuals with a 23.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Oct. 12 is 17.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 8.8%.

A total of 6,876,765 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,538,781 first doses and 3,337,984 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV